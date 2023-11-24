News you can trust since 1931
It's A Wonderful Christmas...classic story is coming to Northampton's Royal Theatre

If you love a classic Christmas story, It’s a Wonderful Life is coming to Northampton's Royal Theatre stage.In this special stage version, the actors of US Radio station WBFR gather to tell the story, as Clarence bids to change George's mind and understand the true spirit of Christmas.
By Kate JordanContributor
Published 24th Nov 2023, 09:35 GMT
It's a Wonderful Life has become a festive favourite since the film was first released in 1946.

One of Hollywood's greatest stars James Stewart played George Bailey. As he contemplates suicide on Christmas Eve, the prayers of his friends and family reach heaven where guardian angel (second class) Clarence Oddbody is assigned to save George and earn his wings.

Production PosterProduction Poster
Production Poster

It's a glorious Christmas treat, and a chance to enjoy a unique version of a true movie classic.

It's a Wonderful Life is being performed on November 30th, December 1st/2nd at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets on sale from The Royal & Derngate Box Office, www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811

