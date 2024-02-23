It's A Beautiful Noise at the Royal & Derngate Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 7.30pm

ROYAL & DERNGATE

19-21 Guildhall Road, Northampton NN1 1DP

It's A Beautiful Noise with Fisher Stevens Orchestral Edition

royalandderngate.co.uk 01604 624811

“Bigger and better” is a phrase bandied about liberally by theatre shows as they embark on brand-new tours. . .

But, in the case of It’s a Beautiful Noise – Orchestral Edition, the term is literally true – the hit Neil Diamond tribute show featuring Fisher Stevens has expanded its cast for its 2024 UK and European tour to feature an impressive 20 talented musicians on stage.

Fisher says: “The Orchestral Edition stars a fantastic full live band – featuring brass, percussion and strings, as well as backing singers and dancers.”

The cast features professional musicians and vocalists who graced the stage when the production played The Lyric Theatre in London’s West End.

Fisher, a lifelong admirer of Neil Diamond, has journeyed the globe as a performer and notes: "I am supported by an experienced band and backing singers who share my passion for Neil Diamond.

“The production attains the high standards synonymous with Neil Diamond's class under the guidance of our musical maestro David Mackay.”

David is renowned for creating hits for music giants such as Cliff Richard, Dusty Springfield, The Bee Gees, and Eric Clapton. He also served as the musical director for several West End triumphs, including 125th Street and Jailhouse Rock.

"It is our privilege to celebrate that talent and take the audience on a musical journey,” says Fisher. “It’s a Beautiful Noise is a treasure trove of classic hits that does just that and does it with unmatched style.”

ABOUT IT’S A BEAUTIFUL NOISE – THE ORCHESTRAL EDITION

There’s a beautiful noise, comin’ up from the Northampton streets, got a beautiful sound, it’s got a beautiful beat. . .

Paraphrasing the lyrics to Neil Diamond’s million-selling 1976 single, hit stage show It’s a Beautiful Noise, starring Fisher Stevens, is a joyous homage to the music and a tribute to Neil Diamond.

“It features the grandeur and scale the timeless songs deserve,” says Fisher.

“It has been over half a century since the release of the first hit single from an artist who has sold over 130 million albums. While Neil Diamond may have declared the end of his touring days, his star will continue to shine eternally.”

It’s a Beautiful Noise - the Orchestral Edition brings to life Neil Diamond’s iconic songs: Sweet Caroline, Song Sung Blue, Cracklin' Rosie, Forever in Blue Jeans and many more.

“These songs have woven the soundtrack of our lives,” says Fisher. “It’s the teenage dream, and these dreams of youth remain constant fixtures on personal and radio playlists worldwide.”

Fisher promises theatregoers heartfelt renditions of all the biggest hits, including those featuring appearances from Lula and Barbra Streisand.

“A Beautiful Noise has been awesome, the reviews have been fantastic,” he says, “and performing the show in London’s West End, was a dream come true, an amazing experience.”

* Please note this is a tribute show and is no way affiliated or endorsed by Neil Diamond

West End Reviews

★★★★ "The legendary music of Neil Diamond is brought to life on a West End stage for a night you won't forget, and as tributes to the greats go, you'd struggle to get more bang for your buck in the West End" Broadwayworld

★★★★ "The atmosphere is electric. In lieu of the great man himself, A Beautiful Noise is a worthy tribute to Neil Diamond and his legacy to music" Breaking-the-Fourth-Wall.com

★★★★ Spy in the Stalls “A consummate showman, he has the relaxed stage presence that wins us over from the start” TheSpyInTheStalls.com