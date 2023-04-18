It'll be all right on the knight! Coronation week starts with the King's Joust at Holdenby

Knights of Nottingham

What could be more appropriate to celebrate the beginning of King Charles’ Coronation Week than two thrilling days of Knights jousting and nowhere could be more fitting for such a spectacle than Holdenby House..

Christopher Hatton who built Holdenby for Queen Elizabeth I jousted many times in front of Elizabeth 1 , and Holdenby itself afterwards became a Palace for King Charles’ namesake, Charles I.

The joust will be performed on the historic Palace Plateau at Holdenby by The Knights of Nottingham on 30th April 30th & 1st May

It is a show filled with sword swinging, gut punching thrills and anything can happen and often does with fantastic audience participation and comedy included. The thunder of hooves and clashes of swords will fill the air as the great knights battle on the field with skill, speed.

Visitors can cheer for the White Knight , boo the Black Knight and laugh along with the merry antics of Sir Frederick.

And the jousting is not the only historic entertainment on display. The magnificent Birds of Prey at Holdenby’s own Icarus Falconry Centre will be giving thrilling displays during the afternoon and visitors can also enjoy Archery and medieval games in the Grade I gardens.

Come and see our medieval games tent, test your skills with Hula Hooping, Juggling and tin can alley along with many more games

Afterwards appetites can be sated with a traditional Hog Roast and other tasty treats and refreshments served in the Stableyard.

The house will also be open both days for visitors to take in the history of what was once the largest house built in Elizabethan times and A Royal Palace for three kings