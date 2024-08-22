Is this the most beautiful open-water swimming experience in England?

As temperatures rise and summer fully embraces us, it's the perfect time to immerse yourself in the refreshing world of open-water swimming. The lake at Castle Ashby, Northamptonshire, offers one of the cleanest and most beautiful open-water swimming experiences in the UK, year-round. To celebrate the season, The Falcon has launched a Stay and Swim: Open-Water Lake Escape—a perfect opportunity for both seasoned swimmers and newcomers to enjoy safe, pristine waters and the joys of swimming in nature. On the magnificent estate of Castle Ashby in Northamptonshire, boutique bolthole The Falcon offers an unparalleled open-water swimming experience. Designed by the legendary 18th–century English garden designer and landscape architect, Capability Brown, the idyllic beauty of the lake provides a serene and inspiring setting for swimmers of all levels. One of England’s secret jewels, swimmers can partake in safe and supervised sessions whilst also enjoying stunning views of the grounds and Castle Ashby House owned by Lord and Lady Northampton. A unique immersion into history, heritage and nature’s tranquillity, combined with the invigorating benefits of open-water swimming, awaits you this summer. Guests can cool off in some of the most pristine waters in the country. This minimally vegetated lake, fringed with beautiful water lilies, is spring-fed and free from agricultural runoff, ensuring exceptionally clean water. Indeed, WCS Group / Kingfisher has been monitoring bathing water at Compton Estates for over three years and can confirm that the bathing water quality is deemed ‘Excellent’. A rare and satisfying find when the UK’s waterways have been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Whether training for an event, improving general fitness, trying something new, or seeking the numerous social, physical, and mental health benefits of open-water swimming, The Falcon offers regular swims daily, during daylight hours throughout all seasons. A regular local community, alongside experienced lifeguards, gathers to incorporate swimming into their weekly routine, fostering a strong sense of camaraderie and community and making each session a rewarding experience. The warmth and guidance provided by the lifeguards encourage and enhance swimming skills and are ideal for anyone who might be nervous or out of practice. Newcomers are embraced with open arms and can stay updated and connected through The Falcon’s Open Water Swim Facebook page. The package is open to couples, families (children must be 16+ to swim), and well-being seekers alike. Guests can stay in one of the 21 bedrooms at The Falcon or in one of the charming self-catering cottages. During their stay, they will have access to a lakeside tent for changing and complimentary dry robes and towels, which are provided for use during their stay. Each guest will also receive a stylish branded swimming hat to keep as a memento. After a refreshing early morning swim, guests can enjoy a nourishing signature breakfast back at The Falcon. Additionally, the onsite Sheep Barn offers stunning views of the lake and Castle Ashby House in all its glory and serves a selection of drinks and snacks for swimmers to enjoy. Guests can also take advantage of complimentary bike hire to explore Castle Ashby at their leisure. THE EXPERT LIFEGUARDS AT THE FALCON Jackie Brandon Jackie Brandon, a seasoned open-water swimmer, has completed numerous marathon swims and relay events, including the English Channel and Lake Windermere. She has been a qualified RLSS Lifeguard at Castle Ashby Lake since its opening in May 2021, bringing extensive experience and enthusiasm to The Falcon. Michelle Leach Michelle Leach, with over 20 years of experience, has represented Great Britain in triathlon and completed various solo and relay swims, including Lake Windermere and the English Channel. An Ice Miler and gold medallist in the IISA Great Britain championships, Michelle is a qualified RLSS Open Water Lifeguard and coach. THE HEALTH BENEFITS OF COLD WATER SWIMMING INCLUDE: Enhanced Nervous System: Cold water stimulates the nervous system, promoting relaxation and better sleep.Boosted Circulation: The cold water encourages blood to rush to organs, improving circulation and heart function.Increased Metabolism: Open-water swimming burns more calories as the body works harder to stay warm.Mood Enhancement: Endorphins released during open water swimming help fight depression, whilst dopamine and serotonin improve mood and reduce stress.Strengthened Immunity: Even short periods in the water boost your immune system by increasing white blood cell and antioxidant production. The ‘STAY & SWIM: OPEN WATER LAKE ESCAPE’ at the Falcon starts from £80 per person per night for a two-night rest for two people in a Cosy Double, and daily supervised lake swims.