Irish dance school take on 12 hour dance-a-thon to raise money for Earth’s Lonely Angels

The Reynolds Academy of Irish dance will be dancing continually for 12 hours to raise money for Earth’s Lonely Angels, a charity which support those who need it most.

The dance-a-thon will take place on Saturday, 7th December. Dancers as young as 4 will be taking part. The dance school are committed to raising money for charity and giving back to the community. They often perform at care homes and charity events .

The Reynolds Academy completed a dance-a-thon in 2020 during lock down and raised over £1500. They are hoping to raise as much as possible again for this charity.

The Reynolds Academy of Irish Dance have been up and running for 5 years. The Reynolds sisters, Alice, Lucy, Mia and Phoebe, set up the school after the eldest sister retired from competing and wanted to continue sharing their passion with others. The cool have trained British Open Champions, Irish Open Champions, All Irelands Champions and numerous podium places at the World Championships.

Dancers at the World Championships

Although the school have taught highly placed dancers they also place a heavy importance on giving back to the community and spreading the joy they have of dance with others.

The dance school now have over 45 dancers ages from 3-40+. Dancers will be all taking part in 12 hours of non-stop dancing to raise money for Earth's Lonely Angles. This charity supports those within the community, including families and children, older adults who may be isolated as well as those in hospital and being discharged from hospital.

Christmas is such a magical time of year however can be incredibly difficult for some. Earth's Lonely Angele do amazing work around Christmas including making a delivering hampers.