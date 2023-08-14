Invitation for all retired ex NHS staff
Attention all future retirees, retired NHS staff and associates.
The local Northampton branch on the NHSRF holds monthly meetings at The Abbey Centre in Mereway, Northampton on the first Wednesday of every month through out the year.
Monthly lunches for members, family and friends invited.
Trips to interesting places across the year, again open to members and family and friends.
You can benefit from many things including numerous discounts from The Blue Light Card
email: nhsrf.membership [email protected]