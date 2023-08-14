News you can trust since 1931
Invitation for all retired ex NHS staff

Attention all future retirees, retired NHS staff and associates.
By Stuart SpencerContributor
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read

The local Northampton branch on the NHSRF holds monthly meetings at The Abbey Centre in Mereway, Northampton on the first Wednesday of every month through out the year.

Monthly lunches for members, family and friends invited.

Trips to interesting places across the year, again open to members and family and friends.

You can benefit from many things including numerous discounts from The Blue Light Card

email: nhsrf.membership [email protected]

