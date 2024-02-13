Introduction to portrait painting in Oils One Day Workshop

This workshop is an ideal introduction to portrait painting. A portrait in oils will be produced, with attention to facial proportions and tone to create a realistic image. Working from a reference photograph and a step by step process, Cordell will guide you through painting a portrait. The workshop is perfect for both beginners and painters with some experience. All materials will be supplied. The workshop runs from 10am to 4pm. Price £65 per person. To book contact the museum on 01604 838111.