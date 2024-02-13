Introduction to portrait painting in Oils One Day Workshop
Cordell Garfield will be running his popular Introduction to Portrait Painting Workshop in Oils at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery on 2nd March 2024.
This workshop is an ideal introduction to portrait painting. A portrait in oils will be produced, with attention to facial proportions and tone to create a realistic image. Working from a reference photograph and a step by step process, Cordell will guide you through painting a portrait. The workshop is perfect for both beginners and painters with some experience. All materials will be supplied. The workshop runs from 10am to 4pm. Price £65 per person. To book contact the museum on 01604 838111.