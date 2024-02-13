News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Introduction to portrait painting in Oils One Day Workshop

Cordell Garfield will be running his popular Introduction to Portrait Painting Workshop in Oils at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery on 2nd March 2024.
By Cordell GarfieldContributor
Published 13th Feb 2024, 09:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This workshop is an ideal introduction to portrait painting. A portrait in oils will be produced, with attention to facial proportions and tone to create a realistic image. Working from a reference photograph and a step by step process, Cordell will guide you through painting a portrait. The workshop is perfect for both beginners and painters with some experience. All materials will be supplied. The workshop runs from 10am to 4pm. Price £65 per person. To book contact the museum on 01604 838111.

Related topics:Northampton Museum and Art Gallery