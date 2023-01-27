Introducing The Old Savoy Jazz Band! Afternoon tea and a glass of prosecco at Northampton venue
A Sunday afternoon of Jazz, afternoon tea and a glass of prosecco.
The Old Savoy Jazz Band are hosting their debut afternoon tea performance on Sunday 12th February at 3.30pm.
This is sure to be wonderful afternoon with numbers such as ‘Hit the Road Jack’, ‘Sing, Sing, Sing’, and ‘All About That Bass’.
Top it all off with a glass of prosecco and a fantastic afternoon tea selection!
Tickets are just £30. There are a limited number of tickets available, so don't miss out - contact our box office now!
01604 491005 https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/the-old-savoy-jazz-band/”