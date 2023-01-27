News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Introducing The Old Savoy Jazz Band! Afternoon tea and a glass of prosecco at Northampton venue

A Sunday afternoon of Jazz, afternoon tea and a glass of prosecco.

By Andie JackmanContributor
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Old Savoy Jazz Band are hosting their debut afternoon tea performance on Sunday 12th February at 3.30pm.

This is sure to be wonderful afternoon with numbers such as ‘Hit the Road Jack’, ‘Sing, Sing, Sing’, and ‘All About That Bass’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Top it all off with a glass of prosecco and a fantastic afternoon tea selection!

Jazz, afternoon tea & prosecco! 12th February
Most Popular

Tickets are just £30. There are a limited number of tickets available, so don't miss out - contact our box office now!

01604 491005 https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/the-old-savoy-jazz-band/”

NorthamptonTickets