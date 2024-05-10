International women’s cricket takes centre stage at The County Ground this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The summer of sport arrives in Northampton with The County Ground hosting the second match of England Women’s joint series against Pakistan on 17th May

62","classid":1073872969,"properties":[201342446,"1",201342447,"5",201342448,"1",201342449,"1",469777841,"aptos",469777842,"arial",469777843,"aptos",469777844,"aptos",201341986,"1",469769226,"aptos,arial",268442635,"22",335559704,"1025",335559705,"1033",335551547,"2057",335559740,"259",201341983,"0",335559739,"160",469775450,"normaltextrun",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"normaltextrun",335572020,"1",469778324,"default paragraph font"]">The biggest stars in women’s cricket kick-start a huge summer of sport in 2024, with a joint series with England Men taking place on home soil against Pakistan. Taking place at some of the biggest and best stadiums across the country, England Women return to Wantage Road for a Friday night under the lights in the second IT20 in Northampton at The County Ground on 17th May.63","classid":1073872969,"properties":[201342446,"1",201342447,"5",201342448,"1",201342449,"1",469777841,"aptos",469777842,"arial",469777843,"aptos",469777844,"aptos",201341986,"1",469769226,"aptos,arial",268442635,"22",335559704,"1025",335559705,"1033",335551547,"2057",335559740,"259",201341983,"0",335559739,"160",469775450,"eop",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"eop",335572020,"1",469778324,"default paragraph font"]">

Captain Heather Knight will lead a talented line-up at The County Ground including Nat Sciver-Brunt, the number one ODI batter in the world, Sophie Ecclestone, the number one bowler in the world, and some exciting young talent, including Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey and Lauren Bell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh off the spectacle of last year’s ground-breaking joint Men’s and Women’s Ashes, the Pakistan series promises more unmissable action for fans from the Midlands. Following a record-breaking year in 2023 in both performance and fan attendance, expect next level cricket as England's women look to build momentum ahead of this year’s IT20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

After last summer's historic Ashes series, the team return for more next level action on home soil

In the heart of a cricket-mad, passionate local community, the Northampton match will not be one to miss, as the different fan communities unite for the ultimate celebration of cricket on what’s set to be an unforgettable evening. Get ready for an incredible night out with big hitting action and a next level experience as fans from both nations cheer on their teams.

England’s exciting young fast bowler, Lauren Bell, said: “We are really looking forward to this summer. We got such brilliant support last summer and I think it’s going to be next level this year. Northampton is a lovely ground to play at, I think we got rained off last summer so we probably owe the fans there a big performance and hopefully they’ll come out in good numbers for us.

“It always helps when the crowd gets behind you, as our supporters did in the Ashes last summer, so hopefully we’ll get that at the County Ground against Pakistan this summer. Pakistan have always got dangerous players so we know we’ll have to be at our best, and every game we play is good preparation for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup later this year so we’ll be excited about getting out there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad