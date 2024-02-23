International airshow to fill the skies over Sywell Aerodrome in June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sywell Aerodrome based Ultimate Warbird Flights, who operate passenger rides from the aerodrome in two-seat WW2 aircraft, including an RAF Spitfire and USAAF Mustang are working alongside the Sywell Aerodrome owners to deliver a spectacle in the sky and on the ground.

The line-up is still being finalised, but the organisers have already announced multiple Spitfires, WWI aircraft, a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, a UK debut for a breath-taking wing walking act, and much more to be revealed including fast jets! Participants are coming from the USA, Austria, France, Sweden and other international locations, along with plenty of UK based acts. In the year of the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, the Spitfires will include one of the most original and famous combat veteran examples still flying, which on the 6th June 1944, claimed the first victory over a Luftwaffe aircraft in the skies over Normandy.

Added to that will be a host of special photographic opportunities for enthusiasts featuring period re-enactors, a wide range of trade stalls, food concession, children’s entertainment and much more, including a specially themed bar.

The Grace Spitfire is a D-Day combat veteran and will start at the show

Tickets are available from the website at www.sywell2024.co.uk and if you buy advanced tickets before the 29th February, then there’s a healthy ‘early bird’ discount available. Early bird pricing starts from £38 per person (12 years or over), but numbers of tickets are however limited, so make sure you don’t miss out. Accompanied children under the age of 12 go free, but a ticket is required to be ordered from the website. In addition to general admission tickets, there are options for premium parking and for those looking for the ultimate day out, there’s a superb VIP package available.