Interested in volunteering? Get ready for this year's FestiVol!

Come along to a free event at Workbridge on Saturday 7 September to find out about the benefits of volunteering, while soaking up a Carnival atmosphere.

Experience a carnival-themed day filled with fun, music, street food, craft stalls, shopping and community spirit - with the chance to find out about local charities and volunteering opportunities. This event is all about good vibes, giving and kindness, so why not join us for live performances, delicious food, and exciting activities!

Whether you're a music lover, a foodie, looking to find out about volunteering or just looking for a good time, there's something here for everyone. Throughout the day there will be plenty of time to find out about volunteering, with stalls including St Andrew's Voluntary Services, Action for Happiness, Motor Neurone Disease Association - Northants Branch, Northampton General Hospital, Northampton Inter Faith Forum, Northampton Rotary Club, Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS), Northamptonshire Carers, Northamptonshire Mind, SSAFA - The Armed Forces Charity, The Lowdown and many more.

Additionally, on the day you can get involved with:

· Circus Skills workshops – Learn some new tricks in our Circus Skills workshops

· Luton Carnival Dance Troupe performances – expect costumes, charisma and carnival excellence!

· Woofstock - Meet our Pets As Therapy Dogs (and their owners). The pooches will be providing a Cuddle Corner, for anyone wishing to pet and play with our gorgeous dogs.

· Free meditation sessions - Courtesy of The Falcon Hotel and Retreat in Castle Ashby.

· Tropical garden - Workbridge's fabulous Tropical Garden will be open to the public, exclusively for FestiVol. The garden was created for the therapeutic and educational benefit of St Andrew's patients and service users and will be open during FestiVol to members of the public. Many of the plants seen within the Tropical Garden can be purchased from the Workbridge Garden Centre.

Dawn Wright, Voluntary Services Manager, said: “At St Andrew’s we have almost 400 volunteers who bring a special kind of magic to our patients, contributing to their recovery in a variety of different ways.

“Volunteering is a proven way to increase your own mental health, confidence and well-being. People volunteer for all different reasons – to give something back, gain a new sense of purpose, to learn new skills or to boost their confidence. So if you have ever thought about volunteering for any reason at all then come along to FestiVol to find out more!”

Dr Vivienne McVey, St Andrew’s CEO, explained: “"At St Andrew’s, our mission is to help people transform their lives and create a society where everyone with complex mental health needs is heard, valued and has hope for their future. Our Volunteers provide joy and hope to our patients and service users, and in return are highly valued and celebrated members of the St Andrew's family. They give their time, expertise and energy to our charity and we are exceptionally grateful to each and every one of them. If you are thinking of volunteering in the future, our Voluntary Services team would certainly love to speak to you.”

The free event will also feature craft and plant stalls from local artisans, and our Workbridge retailers (Garden Centre, Charity Shop, the Creative Wood and Ceramic Studio and Daily Bread) will all be open. Food and drinks will be available from the award-winning Workbridge coffee shop, including delicious vegan and vegetarian options (cash and card payments accepted).

FestiVol will be held at Workbridge, Bedford Road, Northampton NN4 7AD on Saturday 7 September between 12:30-3:30pm. This is an outdoor event so please dress for the weather. Free parking and free entry.

WIN A HOTEL VOUCHER! By booking your tickets for this FREE event via the Eventbrite page, you will automatically be entered into our free raffle for a chance to win one of our raffle prizes, which could be a star prize of a £150 gift voucher for a fabulous spa hotel. (Note, to claim a raffle prize, you must be in attendance at the event, when the prize is drawn).