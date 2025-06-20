Interactive video game experience GamesWorld returns to Royal & Derngate bringing summer holiday fun

By Amanda Howson
Contributor
Published 20th Jun 2025
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 15:36 BST
Gamer with Virtual Reality headset
After its successful run at Royal & Derngate in April, GamesWorld is back by popular demand – and it’s bigger and better. The theatre’s newly refurbished Underground Studio will be taken over once again by the epic interactive video experience, from Saturday 26 July to Saturday 2 August, and with more games than ever, the event will expand further into the theatre’s foyer areas.

With 100 consoles and a high-score-worthy selection of games spanning the last 50 years – from Atari to Xbox, Sega to PlayStation, Nintendo Wii and Virtual Reality experiences, GamesWorld has something for every kind of gamer.

Whether you’re an old-school joystick warrior or a competitive button-masher, people can challenge their friends and family in multi-player battles, rediscover their childhood favourites, and relive gaming history.

There will be a great selection of single-player, two-player and multi-player games, with multiple VR headshots and leaderboard gaming. Gaming zones will include Arcade and Console Classics, Sonic, Fighting, Lego, Superhero, Mario, Racing, Rhythm and Physical, and Virtual Reality.

GamesWorld at Royal & Derngate

Running for a full week in the school holidays, from Saturday 26 July to Saturday 2 August, the GamesWorld experience is open between 10am and 5pm each day – with customers booking the starting time of their choice (last entry 3.30pm). On Monday 28 July it will be run as a Relaxed event, with sound levels lower, more neutral lighting and a chill-out space available, for the benefit of those on the autistic spectrum, younger audiences, those living with dementia or those with learning difficulties or additional needs.

Tickets for GamesWorld are priced from £8* and can be booked online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/gamesworld or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons. Prices may change subject to availability.

