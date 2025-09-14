Interactive storytelling and imaginative play event coming to rural Northants this Autumn - ‘Where Will We Wonder?’

Outside In Theatre Company is thrilled to announce its upcoming series of playful and interactive storytelling sessions. ​​Coming to Lilbourne, Yelvertoft and Crick this September, the adventures are specially created for 0 to 5-year-olds and their grown-ups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Where Will We Wonder?’ will take place in three spaces across the Yelvertoft area between 23rd September and 8th October. In each session, children will join Ollie and Mum in exploring imaginary and exciting worlds: the seaside, the forest and the moon, all followed by a stay-and-play session. This sensory storytelling and play experience invites families to join Ollie and Mum as they find ways to discover the wonder of their imaginations without ever leaving the house.

Blending music, magic and humour, audiences will be transported on an enchanting adventure, where another world is only ever a daydream away. With sensory props made from everyday items to encourage and inspire families to keep on exploring at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Where Will We Wonder?’ has been created by Hazel Barnes and Helen Crevel, Co-Artistic Directors and founders of Northamptonshire-based Outside In Theatre.

Where Will We Wonder?

Helen said: “Where Will We Wonder?” is an opportunity to spend some quality time as a family focusing on imagination play, using simple items found around the home.”

Incorporating Outside In Theatre’s highly personal and relaxed performance style, “Where Will We Wonder?” has been crafted to be inclusive and accessible to children and grown-ups of different needs and abilities. A free-form stay and play follows the main performance to enable families to continue sharing and growing their creativity together.

Hazel said: “We’re passionate about creating innovative projects that promote health and wellbeing through the arts, and we’ve enjoyed bringing our unique approach of immersive theatre to this joyful storytelling and play event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important to us that our work is accessible and inclusive for everyone. That’s why we’ve created a series of three magical adventures supported with funding from Northamptonshire Community Foundation and the Janet and Bryan Moore Charitable Trust, which means we can offer the sessions for free for children and families in these rural areas.”

Helen added: “We’re delighted to bring this adventure to life in the beautiful Northamptonshire countryside at some lovely community venues. We believe in the power and magic of the imagination and are proud to be positively changing children’s lives. Please get involved and spread the word. This promises to be fun, creative and full of joy.”

“Where Will We Wonder?” is a three-session experience based over three consecutive weeks at each venue. Each session bringing the characters and the audiences into a new imaginative world with fun new ways to play. Outside In encourages families to attend all three of the play sessions to create a familiar play routine for young children, reinforcing those all important imaginative play skills.

Each session runs at approximately 1 hour, and includes a “Wonder-at-Home” bag, in which children can find exciting keepsakes from the show to help their play at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available from the Outside In Theatre box office here: www.buytickets.at/outsideintheatre

It's free entry but booking is essential. Please be sure to select a ticket for each member of your party.

And also …

Winner of the Northamptonshire Award for Culture and Heritage 2023, Outside In Theatre company is based in Northamptonshire, focusing on non-traditional and inclusive theatrical forms, with a thoughtful but dynamic approach to societal issues. Founding members Hazel Barnes & Helen Crevel are experienced theatre makers and performers who previously worked for the BBC, The National Theatre and The Royal Shakespeare Company.

“WHERE WILL WE WONDER?” VENUES AND DATES

Tuesday 23rd September: Session 1 10am-11am - Crick Village Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday 23rd September: Session 1 2pm-3pm - Lilbourne Village Hall

Wednesday 24th September: Session 1 10am-11am - Yelvertoft Village Hall

Tuesday 30th September: Session 2 10am-11am - Crick Village Hall

Tuesday 30th September: Session 2 2pm-3pm - Lilbourne Village Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday 1st October: Session 2 10am-11am - Yelvertoft Village Hall

Tuesday 7th October: Session 3 10am-11am - Crick Village Hall

Tuesday 7th October: Session 3 2pm-3pm - Lilbourne Village Hall

Wednesday 8th October: Session 3 10am-11am - Yelvertoft Village Hall

Links:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket Tailor: www.tickettailor.com/events/outsideintheatre