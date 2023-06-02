The tour, that includes a date at London’s Barbican Centre on Monday 12th June, was rescheduled from February to June after the announcement of her pregnancy last year.

I'm delighted to be going back out on the road! So much has happened since my last tour- professionally and personally. I honestly can't wait to see you all in person. What a treat! These brand-new live shows have completely fresh content, never seen before. I'll be sharing behind the scenes stories and clips from some of my more recent documentaries, as well as exploring Britain’s mental health crisis based on the findings of my latest book, Are You Really OK? Come along solo, or with your pals...everyone is so so welcome... we can have a proper chat about getting into TV and journalism, the book, and the new films. Really looking forward to it. All the love gang, see you there!STACEY DOOLEY JANUARY 2023

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing Winner 2018’ will focus the live show on her latest book released last year, ‘Are You Really OK? Understanding Britain’s Mental Health Emergency’, which explores the mental health crisis in Britain and its impact on young people, inspired by Stacey’s two BBC documentaries on mental health.

Stacey Dooley MBE

In the live show Stacey will also open up the conversation about mental health in young people and challenge the stigma and stereotypes around it. Having worked in collaboration with mental health experts and charities, she will responsibly share stories of young people in the UK directly affected by mental health issues. The show will shine a light on life on the mental health frontline and give a voice to young people who are living with mental health conditions across the spectrum.

Stacey will also touch on related, broader topics which she has tackled in her documentaries – poverty, addiction, identity, the pressures of social media – and look back on the stand-out moments and interactions from her wide-reaching career. Join her for what promises to be a thought-provoking, inspiring, and informative evening. Audiences will also get a chance to ask Stacey the questions, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

Her most recent documentary Two Daughters, which Stacey made within her own production company, has been critically acclaimed, and covers the disappearance and murder of Biba and Nicole Smallwood. In 2018 Stacey’s impressive work in bringing a voice and platform to many earned her an MBE for services to broadcasting. The same year she worked on various projects for BBC One, including investigating the environmental impact that fast fashion has on our planet along with a documentary which brought her face-to-face with an ISIS soldier (for which she won a One World Media Award). These episodes of ‘Stacey Dooley Investigates’ won the title of the Most Watched Documentaries on BBC iPlayer. This year she also started working with the W Channel on Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over now in its 3 series.

Her other numerous documentaries include; Stacey Dooley and the Lifers; Spy Cams and Creep Catchers; This World’s Spanish Narcos; Whale Wars; Stacey Dooley on the Ward and Bounty Hunters.

Her documentary tally is now over 90 in the 15 years she has been making films!