Immersive 'forest fire' experience will act as powerful call for woodland and wildlife protection

Tipping Point will form part of the Great Fire of Northampton 350th anniversary commemorations.

Fermynwoods Contemporary Art is thrilled to announce the upcoming presentation of Tipping Point, a powerful new work by internationally renowned artist Luke Jerram.

Showcased in the largest ancient urban woodland in the UK, at the heart of Corby town centre this September as part of the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton, Tipping Point uses immersive light, smoke, and sound to simulate the drama of a forest fire.

The installation features a bespoke soundtrack created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones, which includes the sounds of burning trees, whirring chainsaws, and fleeing animals, alongside ambient, melancholic music and moving global testimonies from individuals who have experienced wildfires.

The work will be unveiled from 8pm to 9:30pm on the evenings of 19th, 20th and 21st September.

As part of the project, visitors will have the opportunity to find information about local environmental action, including North Northants Council’s work on increasing tree canopy cover and habitat preservation.

Fermynwoods Director, James Steventon added, “As climate fires rage around the world, we are excited to bring this powerful artwork to the county, thinking globally as we act locally to change the perception of Corby from a toxic town of environmental harm to an environmental leader.”

Tipping Point is commissioned alongside Luke Jerram’s Gaia, a breathtaking seven-metre installation of planet Earth, suspended high above the auditorium in The Core at Corby Cube; plus, What’s Eating Our Reality, an intimate, immersive three-course meal by artist Maya Chowdhry that uses digital projection mapping to explore the journey our food takes from seed to table.