Fermyn Woods in Northamptonshire is welcoming athletes from the county and further afield for a new duathlon event on the 2nd of April.

Duathlons are like triathlon events (swim, bike, run), the main difference is that duathlon participants don’t swim, these events combine just running and cycling (run, bike, run).

The event is a new addition to Northamptonshire Sport’s busy events calendar, the local charity host events during the year with a focus on helping people to live more active lifestyles. The team chose Fermyn Woods as the location not only for its natural beauty but to offer a duathlon event in the north of the county. Currently, there isn’t an event of its kind in North Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Sport events

Rich in history, Fermyn Woods is part of Rockingham Forest, a collection of ancient woodlands that are said to have been William the Conqueror’s favourite place to hunt. Adding to the air of grandeur, duathlon participants are also likely to spot a majestic Red Kite above them in the skies; following a successful breeding programme in the 1990s, the birds are a common sight. With all this in mind, Fermyn Woods make a great backdrop for a day of running and cycling.

Competitors of all levels are welcome to join the new event. The team at Northamptonshire Sport is keen to welcome both seasoned athletes and beginners, everyone taking part can expect a friendly, fun and supportive atmosphere.

Steve Adams, Chair of Northamptonshire Sport said: "The country park at Fermyn Woods is a hidden gem for both runners and cyclists; convenient parking, instant access to good roads and trails and an excellent cafe!It makes perfect sense to bring all these qualities together in a duathlon event, with distances that will suit hardened multi-sporters and those wanting to have a go at something a bit different."