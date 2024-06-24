I Am John Clare - One Night With A Poet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northampton wellbeing charity Pink Rooster presents the one-man play 'I Am John Clare', performed by local Northampton actor Robin Hillman with our very special guest highly acclaimed folk musician Jon Boden, recipient of 11 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, more than any other musician.Jon, who is currently busy with touring his solo shows, Spiers & Boden and Remnant Kings dates, as well as preparing for a run of twentieth-anniversary Bellowhead concerts will be performing a John Clare inspired solo set especially for our event to round off the evening.

The evening will start with the engaging and thought-provoking one-man play 'I am John Clare', performed by Northampton-based actor, singer, and fiddle player Robin Hillman.

The scene is set as we join Clare on the night of the 8th March 1860 in his chambers in St Andrew’s (then Northampton Asylum).

Seen as one of the great English writers of pastoral poetry and that of rural life, John Clare was born in 1793 in Helpston and living with poor mental health, Clare spent his later life in Northampton Asylum, what is now St Andrew’s, Northampton. Here Clare wrote some of his most famous poems including 'I Am' which reflects on the poet's own self and his struggles with identity and mental health.

Headlining our show we have a very special guest appearance by highly acclaimed folk musician and frontman of Bellowhead, Jon Boden, who will be performing a John Clare inspired set to round the evening off.

We are also delighted to be welcoming Nick Penny, who will be performing Paraguayan harp music during audience arrival and the interval, and special guest Graham Breeze who is a direct descendant of John Clare

Unreserved tickets priced at just £20 are limited for this unique event and can be purchased using the following 'trybooking' link or scanning the QR code

Approximate timings:

Doors and bar open 6:15 pm – Nick Penny (Paraguyan Harp)First performance: Robin Hillman I am John Clare 7:00 – 8:00pmInterval 8:00 – 8:30 – pm Nick Penny (Paraguyan Harp)Jon Boden 8:30 – 9:15 pm

VenueNorthampton High School TheatreNewport Pagnell Road,Hardingstone,Northampton NN4 6UU

Free Parking

For event and ticket enquiries please email [email protected]