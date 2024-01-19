Hungry Horse giving away one year’s supply of Impossible Nuggets

Now in its 10th year, Veganauary has firmly cemented its place at the beginning of our cultural calendars. In 2023, more than 700,000 people signed up to the challenge via the official Veganuary website and more than 790 new vegan menu items were added to (chain) restaurants.

To encourage Brits to flex their diet all year around, Impossible Foods partnered with neighbourhood gastro pub favourite Hungry Horse to offer one lucky individual FREE Impossible™ “Chicken” Nuggets for an ENTIRE YEAR! Whether you’re a well-seasoned vegan or dipping your toes into flexitarianism, this is a treat that will be on top of every foodie’s wishlist.

Impossible Nuggets offer a golden, crispy coating and juicy, tender bite – made from plants, for nugget-lovers. In fact, they actually beat a leading animal nugget 2:1 in a blind taste test*.

With 10g protein per serving and important nutrients like iron, calcium and potassium, they offer a delicious and nutrient-dense plant based alternative that’s also better for the planet – amounting to 55% less water, 24% less land, and 24% less GHG emissions than chicken nuggets from animals*.

In addition to the main prize, 10 runners up prizes are up for grabs: a £50 Greene King e-voucher to be used at your local Hungry Horse, which includes Sixfields, Queen Eleanor, Lakeside, Ock N Dough, Hobsons Choice, Needle and Awl, and Warren in the Northampton area.

To enter, simply complete the details form via Hungry Horse’s website before the competition closes on the 29th of January. (T&Cs apply.)

GIVEAWAY INFORMATION: