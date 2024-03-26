How to Thrive Through the Perimenopause & Beyond

Join us for a day in Northampton filled with insightful talks from our Menopause & Wellness coach, Diane Swallow. You can look forward to connecting with other attendees, sharing experiences, gaining valuable knowledge, and discovering how to navigate your own menopause journey with confidence and ease. If you want to learn more about good nutrition for menopause, or gain a better understanding of that unpredictable hormonal rollercoaster...and more...then you're in the right place. Come ready to laugh, learn, and celebrate this new chapter of life with a community that understands exactly what you're going through.