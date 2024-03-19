'How to' Cook, Forage & Preserve Workshops Inspired by Books Starting this Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New for 2024, these workshops created with chef Robin Popham of 'Create Terroir' are designed to hone this season's bbq skills; bringing participants around the fire to cook with flame, coals, embers & smoke. Ingredients include those grown in the Food Library's Kitchen Garden on Cecil Road, plus more unusual, sustainable & affordable meats such as pheasant and rabbit.

Michael says "our library holds hundreds of books on environmentally friendly growing, preserving, fermenting cooking, smoking and so much more. Our 'how to' workshops are all inspired by the books and Robin's first workshop brings our BBQ and fire cookery books to life, creating the opportunity to get outside and build the fire, learn foody skills together, craft & eat some really sensational flavours".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join Robin, Michael & Laura this Easter to experience new BBQ techniques, meet other cooks around the fire and make use of a fantastic local resource capturing centuries of food memories, expertise and creativity.

Robin Popham

Robin says "Cooking over fire is a skill that has been deeply rooted in human DNA for millennia, a skill that we simply need to become reacquainted with, at the same time as creating new adventures in food. Think beyond the burger and embrace cooking over fire with us this Easter."

"How to" Cook with Fire is on Saturday March 30th 10am-4pm

(also May 11th, July 13th, October 5th)

At the Workshop for Sustainability, Cecil Road, Northampton, NN26PQ

Robin Popham's menu including charred garden veg

The cost is £65pp including a communal meal made during the workshop