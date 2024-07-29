Hotel’s festive party nights will be a Christmas cracker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hotel in Northampton is getting into the festive spirit by putting together the perfect package of Christmas party nights.

The summer holidays may have only just started but many businesses are already looking to secure a venue for their office Christmas party, and the recently upgraded Mercure Hotel Northampton is curating a ‘cracker’ of a deal for local employers.

The hotel, in Silver Street, is hosting a number of festive party nights featuring a wide range of entertainment to keep all employees happy, with teams able to book however many tables they need to give their staff the perfect Christmas treat.

James Simpson, manager at the hotel, said: “Our party nights are proving popular and are set up to ensure this year’s office Christmas night out will be remembered for all the right reasons.

The Mercure Hotel Northampton is running a series of Christmas party nights

“With good food, a brilliant atmosphere, resident DJ and a wide range of guests there is guaranteed to be good vibes only as we welcome in the festive season here at the heart of Northampton town centre.

“This year we are delighted to launch our festive afternoon tea offer every day throughout December and ‘Mayhem Bingo’ party nights on Thursday, 12 December and Thursday, 19 December which are going to be absolutely wild and full of fun.”

Christmas ‘joiner’ party nights will be held on the following dates:

· Saturday 30th November

· Saturday 7th December

· Friday 13th December

· Saturday 14th December

· Friday 20th December

· Saturday 21st December

Guests will enjoy a welcome cocktail on arrival before sitting down for a sumptuous three-course meal ahead of the live entertainment. Reduced room rates are available for anyone wanting to stay over and there is free parking available for all guests.

The hotel has recently been upgraded to four stars as part of a £1.4million investment programme that has seen all 146 bedrooms and the lobby, reception and bar areas given a bright and modern new look that celebrates both the history and future of the nearby Market Square.