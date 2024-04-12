Honouring football legends- Sharnbrook Football Club hosts memorial match and charity event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When Chris Lander and Daniel Billington heard of the sad passing of Mark Singleton in February and the tragic news of Nick Cook’s illness and subsequent passing, they knew that these two incredible men needed to be celebrated. Both Mark and Nick were huge characters within the football community at Sharnbrook FC.

Within a very short period of 48 hours from the heartbreaking news, Chris Lander and Daniel Billington had quickly gained huge interest and support from previous Sharnbrook Football Club players, and the concept of a Memorial and Charity Match was founded. It is a huge testament to both Mark and Nick with the immense support for the event. The event will raise money for Cancer Research UK and Parkinsons UK, with the link to Nick and Mark’s illnesses.

Memorial Match and Charity Event

Mark Singleton and Nick Cook were not just names in the football community; they were pillars of strength, passion, and dedication within Sharnbrook FC dedicating much of their time and efforts to others. Nick and Mark, both beloved players turned coaches, inspired countless young athletes with their unwavering commitment to the sport and local community.

Nick Cook had a deep connection with Sharnbrook having been brought up in the village and became a part of the Sharnbrook Football Club team. Nick was firstly a player for the club, and didn’t want to hang up his football boots so became a football coach, and a huge supporter of the club. Nick coached a number of teams both at Sharnbrook Football Club and also for Rushden & Diamonds Academy. He inspired a generation of young men, who have continued to play football into their forties.

Mark Singleton, was also a huge character within the village. He too was a player turned football coach. Mark also was at the forefront of fundraising efforts for the club, and was one of the masterminds behind the new fundraising project for the new football changing rooms. Even when Mark was diagnosed with Parkinsons Disease, he was still present at the club and coached which showed the passion and determination from his character, even joining in with training session matches regularly. Mark, equally revered, was renowned for his fundraising efforts and his unyielding spirit even in the face of his diagnosis.

In a remarkable show of support and solidarity, Chris and Daniel swiftly garnered immense interest from former players, paving the way for the Memorial and Charity Match. Set to take place at Lodge Road, Sharnbrook on Sunday 14th April, the event aims to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK and Parkinson's UK, causes deeply connected to both Nick and Mark's illnesses.

The Memorial Match, scheduled for a 10:30 am kick-off, will be followed by an auction of promises and raffle featuring coveted prizes such as signed football memorabilia, an exclusive Premier League Stadium tour, and Sports Tickets. Food and drinks will also be available, with proceeds contributing to the charitable causes. The organisers emphasise that the event is open to all, inviting everyone to celebrate the legacies of Nick and Mark.

Daniel Billington reflects on the profound impact of both men, stating, "Nick and Mark were remarkable individuals who made grassroots football thrive in the village. Their dedication paved the way for countless young athletes to pursue their passion for the game."

Chris Lander echoes this sentiment, emphasising the event's purpose to honour Nick and Mark while supporting vital fundraising for Cancer Research and Parkinson UK. "We want this event to be a celebration of their lives and contributions," Chris remarks. "It's an opportunity to have fun, remember them, and make a meaningful difference."

The overwhelming response to the event has led to the formation of two full teams comprised of players with deep ties to Sharnbrook FC. Recognising varying abilities and experiences, the organisers ensure inclusivity, allowing players to participate at their comfort level.

In a touching tribute, the winning team will receive the Singleton-Cook Memorial Trophy, which will then be donated to the club so to honour and acknowledge dedicated and exceptional players in coming years who have overcome challenges such as bullying, self-esteem issues, or contributed in an exceptional way to the club and community. This unique award embodies the spirit of resilience and camaraderie fostered by Nick and Mark and to be awarded annually.

Grassroots football serves as more than a game; it cultivates resilience, fosters camaraderie, and instils invaluable life skills in young athletes; with amazing mental health benefits too. Nick and Mark exemplified these values, leaving an enduring legacy within the Sharnbrook FC community.