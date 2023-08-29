Hometown hero Billy Lockett to headline Northampton Music Festival

The festival will be a rare opportunity to catch Billy live in Northampton for free. Billy will headline the main stage, which this year will be in Abington Street due to the works being carried out on Market Square.

The 32-year-old, whose current album Abington Grove reached number 15 in the UK albums chart, will play an hour-long set starting at 8pm. A long-time supporter of the festival, Billy said: “I honestly cannot wait to headline my hometown festival. I’m proud to be from Northampton and I have a feeling this show is going to be very special.”

Tommy Gardner, Festival Co-ordinator, said: “We’re so excited to have Billy headline NMF23 – we’re honoured he will close the festival, bringing a day of incredible free live music throughout Northampton town centre to an unforgettable end.”

The festival will host nine stages across the town centre, featuring music of all genres from rock and pop, to jazz, world music, classical and a brand new beats, lyric and poetry stage. For the first time, there will be a stage in the Vulcan Works which will showcase students from the University of Northampton and Northampton College.

The free festival would not be possible without the support of its funders, including Northampton Town Council as the main sponsor. Councillor Jane Birch, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “The town council is committed to showcasing the town's culture and creativity through free, family-focused events and projects, so we are delighted to sponsor this brilliant festival, which brings homegrown talent and live music into the town centre year after year.”

Now in its 16th year, the festival, founded by local musician and businessman John Richardson, attracts music lovers from across the county and beyond to the town each year and visitors to NMF23 can take advantage of a series of money-saving offers in town centre businesses as a result of Northampton BID’s Town Centre Tenners promotion.

Mark Mullen, Operations Manager of Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “The popular Town Centre Tenners campaign covers the period of the Northampton Music Festival and The Amazing Northampton Run - two events that will bring thousands of extra people into the town centre. People will be able to enjoy a range of cut-price deals and offers from local retailers and venues to make their visit even more enjoyable.”