Home-grown talent showcased at Royal & Derngate this summer with performances by the theatre’s Actors Company and Young Company

Royal & Derngate Young Company in rehearsal for Boudica. Photo by Graeme Braidwood

Audiences will have the chance to enjoy performances from two of Royal & Derngate’s community groups this July, with the Actors Company presenting a gripping reimagining of Jekyll & Hyde and the Young Company performing the provocative history play Boudica,

Royal & Derngate’s Actors Company, for non-professional actors aged over 21, takes to the Royal stage with Jekyll & Hyde on Friday 4 and Saturday 5 July.

The world of 19th century Victorian England unravels through the eyes of Mrs Jekyll and the lines between past and present collide, in this powerful adaptation by Evan Placey of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale, directed by Tonia Daley Campbell and Gemma Boaden.

With the oppressive nature of patriarchal England looming over the recently widowed Mrs Jekyll she finds herself torn between her polite societal desire to act against injustice and her growing rage to transform into something, or maybe someone, who might just be able to fight back. This unique adaptation brings the past into the future and the present, leaving audiences questioning exactly how much has changed for women in the last 200 years.

Royal & Derngate Actors Company in rehearsal for Jekyll & Hyde - photo by Georgina Haynes

A fortnight later, Royal & Derngate’s Young Company will be performing their latest production, Boudica, by Tristan Bernays, on Friday 18 and Saturday 19 July.

On the furthest outreaches of the Roman Empire, the edge of the known world, rebellion is brewing. Following the death of her husband, the King of the Iceni, Queen Boudica comes to claim her rightful throne and territories in defiance of the occupying Roman force…

Directed by Anna Simpson, with fight choreography by Kiel O’Shea, the play explores urgent questions about occupation and oppression, the legacy of colonial violence and how people try to hold on to their humanity amidst war’s brutality.

For both productions tickets – priced from £12.50* – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk. Performances start at 7pm in the evenings with a matinee at 2pm on the Saturday afternoons. The age recommendation for Jekyll & Hyde is 12 plus and for Boudica it is 14 plus. Both plays are performed by arrangement with Nick Hern Books.

* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons. Prices may change subject to availability.