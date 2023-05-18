Home delivery with a difference - food lover delivers world flavours across Northampton

We caught up with Nick to find out more: “After a life changing event several years ago, I realised that life truly is too short. It gave me the push I needed to follow my dream of a career in food.

“I’ve always loved travelling and part of the experience for me is the food. I love the big, bold flavours of South East Asia, The Caribbean and Mexico and wanted to share that pleasure with others.”

Nick prides himself in using the best ingredients with no additives for the authentic taste his regular customers keep coming back for. Regular customer, Hannah, told us why High 5 Dinner Club is her food delivery of choice: “I like to treat myself to a night off from cooking every so often, and I haven’t found anywhere else since moving to Northampton that produces such fresh and healthy menus. I like that Nick provides a friendly service and gets to know our favourite dishes.

Nick Chambers, founder of High 5 Dinner Club.

“I’ve cooked this type of food myself and I know the time and effort that goes into making pastes, spice mixes and all the accoutrements that Nick serves. I’d recommend it to anyone who wants to try something different from the bog standard take-away – you’ll be blown away by the flavour and it’s great value too.”

Nick explained how it all works: “I send out my menu every Wednesday evening via What’sApp and Facebook, then customers place their orders. It’s usually a main dish with rice, a special salad and optional sides. I cook around 50 meals – once they’re gone, they’re gone!”

“I was thrilled to get a 5-star hygiene rating for my home kitchen recently, it just gives my customers that extra peace of mind that they’re getting a top-quality service.”

High 5 Dinner Club deliveries come in plastic-free, eco-friendly cartons with simple instructions for you to reheat at your own convenience. All meals are perfect the next day too.

Follow High 5 Dinner Club on Facebook or WhatsApp Nick on 07540 765153 to receive his weekly menu.

