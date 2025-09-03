Holdenby’s going to the dogs… (in the best possible way!)

This Sunday, Holdenby House & Gardens is throwing open its gates not just to people—but to their four-legged friends too.

For the first time ever, dogs are welcome to explore the beautiful Grade I gardens alongside their owners. Usually reserved for falcons, this weekend the grounds are going to the dogs, offering families and their pets a special chance to enjoy one of Northamptonshire’s most historic settings together.

With the Falconry Centre closed for the season, visitors can stroll with their pups through Holdenby’s sweeping lawns, secret walkways, and vibrant borders, all while soaking up the late summer blooms.

The Tearoom will also be open, serving delicious homemade treats for humans—and special dog-friendly goodies for your canine companions.

“We know how much our visitors love their dogs, so we’re delighted to make this Sunday a real family occasion,” says Kerry Baker. “It’s the perfect chance for everyone—two-legged and four—to enjoy the gardens.”

Event details:

📅 Sunday 7th September

📍 Holdenby House & Gardens, Northamptonshire

⏰11am - 4pm

Note: Dogs must be kept on leads at all times, and please remember your doggy bags.