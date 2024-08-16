Holdenby House is open for visitors for the last time during 2024 on August Bank Holiday
This special event offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore the house’s storied past.
Holdenby House built in 1583, has been a cornerstone of Northamptonshires's heritage, showcasing the original Kitchen wing of the house that was once the largest house in Elizabethan times.
Throughout the year, the house, gardens and falconry has welcomed visitors eager to experience a glimpse into Holdenby’'s past. This final opening marks the culmination of a successful season.
During this special event, visitors will have the chance to:
- Free Roam the House: Learn about the house's history, architecture, and the stories of the people who lived there from the staff.
- Enjoy the Gardens: Roam around the gardens, bring a kite or games and enjoy family time on the lawns.
- Falconry and Wild Life Menagerie: Watch birds of prey take flight on the front lawn and enjoy interating with the animals and birds in the centre.
- Refreshments: The Old Stableyard Tearoom will be open serving delicious Homemade treats.
Holdenby House & Gardens really is one of Northamptonshire’s gems. It has a fantastic mix of culture, history and entertainment and is the perfect way to spend a Summer Bank Holiday weekend.
The house itself (Monday Only) will be open from 12pm to 3pm, with the last entry being at 2.30.
Gardens and Falconry open Sunday and Monday 11am-4pm
Don't miss this last chance to step back in time and experience the beauty and history of the Holdenby House.
Tickets for the opening may be purchased online at www.holdenby.com or on the gate
Opening Hours: 11-4pm each day
Tickets:
Adult: £14.00
Child: £6.00
Concessions (Over 65’s) £11.00
Family: (2 adults + 2 children) £35.00
