Hogwarts Start of Term Feast at The Church Northampton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Just for tonight you are going to be transported to a place where all is not necessarily as it seems!
A magical evening rubbing shoulders with fellow wizards and witches. After the sorting hat has done its work you’ll be sat with your fellow housemates to enjoy a feast fit to start any term. The food will keep on coming as you sip on your Butter Beer and take in the magic
The feast takes place at The Church Northampton, Northampton, NN1 1PD, on Saturday, 28th September, at 7pm.
Tickets for this spell-binding evening are £52.95 and likely to be gone in the wave of a magic wand so get yours now.
Fancy dress is entirely optional for this evening, you’re welcome in either your regular muggle clothing or of course we welcome any witches or wizards to come and enjoy the feast.
Tickets available via the link below:
https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/mcs-outdoor-events/hogwarts-start-of-term-feast/2024-08-31/21:00/t-jzdjkvm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.