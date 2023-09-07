Hobbycraft Northampton launches ten craft workshops in-store

Watch more videos on Shots!

The workshops are designed and hosted by Hobbycraft Artisans or craft experts. Each host will bring their expertise in specific areas of craft to organise a class that encourages people to craft together and provides an opportunity to master a new craft or refine a long-time favourite.

From Watercolour to Crochet, Cricut to Sketching, Northampton locals have the chance to discover new talents and master top techniques. By signing up to a workshop, customers will be provided with all the tools and accessories required to complete the project – all they need to bring is themselves and an eagerness to learn!

With prices starting from as low as £8, including a workshop craft kit, crafters can sign up to an in-store session at Class Bento. Sessions are available to book from 4th September and will be running over the course of the next 8 weeks, all customers need to do is search for their local Northampton store and book a free slot.

Beginner's Guide to Crochet Workshop