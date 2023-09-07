News you can trust since 1931
Hobbycraft Northampton launches ten craft workshops in-store

Hobbycraft Northampton has launched ten workshops in-store for local crafters to try their hand at a new talent.
By John BurkeContributor
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
The workshops are designed and hosted by Hobbycraft Artisans or craft experts. Each host will bring their expertise in specific areas of craft to organise a class that encourages people to craft together and provides an opportunity to master a new craft or refine a long-time favourite.

From Watercolour to Crochet, Cricut to Sketching, Northampton locals have the chance to discover new talents and master top techniques. By signing up to a workshop, customers will be provided with all the tools and accessories required to complete the project – all they need to bring is themselves and an eagerness to learn!

With prices starting from as low as £8, including a workshop craft kit, crafters can sign up to an in-store session at Class Bento. Sessions are available to book from 4th September and will be running over the course of the next 8 weeks, all customers need to do is search for their local Northampton store and book a free slot.

Beginner's Guide to Crochet Workshop Beginner's Guide to Crochet Workshop
The workshops include

