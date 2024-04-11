Hit West End production of Grease comes to Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jim Jacobs’ and Warren Casey’s iconic and well-loved musical Grease comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Monday 13 to Saturday 18 May as part of an extensive UK and Ireland tour, after opening in the West End.

Following a whirlwind summer romance, the musical sees leather-clad greaser Danny and girl‑next‑door Sandy unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

With its phenomenal score, bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted To You and You’re The One That I Want, this thrilling new version, directed by Nikolai Foster with choreography by Arlene Phillips, is brought to life by a fresh young cast who bring energy, vitality and passion to this ultimate musical classic.

The cast of the 2023 West End production of Grease. Photo by Johan Persson

Grease has been seen by over 500,000 people in the West End, making it the Dominion Theatre’s most successful summer run since We Will Rock You. The production received four WhatsOnStage Award nominations for Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography for Arlene Phillips and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for original cast members Jocasta Almgill and Paul French.

The musical originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. During the show's eight-year run at the time, little known actors including Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere. Grease was first performed at the Dominion Theatre in 1993, and returned to the West End in 2007.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time.

Grittier and more glamorous than ever before, Grease takes to the Derngate stage from Monday 13 to Saturday 18 May, with performances at 7.30pm each night and matinees at 2.30pm on Thursday and Saturday. Tickets – priced from £17* – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.