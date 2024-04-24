Hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie comes to Royal & Derngate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following a record-breaking three-year West End residency, sold-out UK and Ireland Tour and Amazon studios award-winning film, the well-loved musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie takes to the Derngate stage, from Tuesday 28 May to Saturday 1 June.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funny, fabulous and feel good, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie features an all‑star cast including West End sensation Ivano Turco as Jamie, musical theatre icon Rebecca McKinnis as Margaret Sejal Keshwala as Ray and Talia Palamathanan as Pritti, with X-Factor winner and legend Sam Bailey as Miss Hedge and Strictly Come Dancing royalty Kevin Clifton as Hugo/Loco Chanelle.

Ivano Turco as Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Photo by Matt Crockett

Kevin Clifton said “I’m really excited to be joining the UK Tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie after being involved in the movie. It’s inspiring, uplifting and infectious and I can’t wait to jump into Hugo/Loco Chanelle’s heels across the country. I’m proud to be part of a show that carries such an important message and celebrates everyone for who they are.”

Sam Bailey said “I’m so excited to be joining the cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie on tour! As an actress it's just a dream to be playing an amazing role like Miss Hedge, and to be part of a show that has such a heartfelt and positive message.”

Set to an original score of catchy pop tunes that will ‘blow the roof off the theatre’ (Mail on Sunday) by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who), and choreographed by Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince (Into The Woods, Some Like It Hip Hop), this ‘sparkling coming-of-age musical’ (The Times) will have everybody talking about Jamie for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Ivano Turco and Kevin Clifton in Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Photo by Matt Crocckett