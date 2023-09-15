News you can trust since 1931
Hit BBC One show heads to Rockingham Castle on 19th September

Two of the stars of hit BBC One show, The Travelling Auctioneers – Christina Trevanion and JJ Chalmers – are visiting Rockingham Castle in Northamptonshire on Tuesday 19 September and looking for local residents to take part in a major auction.
By Adam MurdochContributor
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Ahead of the show’s upcoming second series, Christina and JJ have taken their auction house and workshop across the UK, unearthing hidden gems and restoring unwanted items to their former glory. Now, in association with Batemans of Stamford, they're ready to sell them!

Locals can view the online catalogue and register to bid here: https://www.batemans.com/catalogue/c8f88bf696acbd3592eb10a44394d9b5/9f72c1814b6f84555a7fe5bc5d559a1b/the-travelling-auctioneers-offsite-sale-jewellery-antique/

If you'd like to take part in the filming of The Travelling Auctioneers, and perhaps even bid, please let a member of the Rockingham Castle team know on arrival, where you will be given free access to the area of the grounds for auction. The grounds will open at 11am, and you can also register to bid on site from 11:30am. The auction will begin at 12 noon. Tickets can be upgraded to include Castle entry on site.

