Hit a plateau in your weight loss? Northamptonshire expert offers event to get your metabolism fired up again

Suzanne Wright, a Northamptonshire-Based Metabolic Weight Loss Coach is hosting a free online event to help people understand why weight plateaus happen, and give practical steps to get weight loss started again.

All the diet apps tell you that if you do “x” and “y” you’ll lose “z” pounds per week.

But weight loss rarely goes in a straight line.

www.eventbrite.com/e/600185309417

• Some people lose loads of weight for a few weeks, then it slows down, then it just seems to stop working.

• Others do all the “right” things, but their metabolism just doesn’t seem to kick in at all.

It’s the dreaded “plateau” – where you get to a certain weight and your body just doesn’t want to drop any more pounds.

Suzanne says “Weight plateaus are frustrating. Many people find it hard to stay motivated when things aren’t working.”

The human body is great at adapting. So if you’ve been following the same weight loss advice for a while, it could be that your body has adapted, and simply eating less and moving more isn’t going to get you the results you’re hoping for in the long term.

In this event Suzanne will explain what’s going on when your weight plateaus, and show you techniques to get your metabolism fired up again, without leaving you starving.

Before working with Suzanne clients often tell her “I’ve been stuck at this weight for ages. I’m hungry all the time but nothing I do seems to make a difference.”

After changing their approach to weight loss, they start saying “I’ve noticed my weight going down, and I’ve got more energy too. I can’t believe how tired I used to be – I’m just not feeling that way any more.”

The Plateau Busters event aims to bring this knowledge to a wider audience, so that more people can reach their health goals.