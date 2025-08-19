History of the Great Fire brought to life at Heritage Open Days

The history of the Great Fire of Northampton will be brought to life at the Guildhall as part of this year’s Heritage Open Days, with a special event taking place on Saturday, 13th September between 11am – 3pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actors from local theatrical group ‘The Mystery Tours’ are set to re-create stories and scenes from the fire in the some of the Guildhall’s most historical rooms, including the Great Hall and the Court Room.

This year marks the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton, so the event, organised by the town council, will include a special display about the 1675 blaze that saw 750 of the town's 800 buildings burnt to the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will also get a rare chance to see inside the Mayor's Parlour, to learn about the town's civic history and meet the current and deputy Mayors.

Mystery Tour Actors at the Guildhall

The Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Jane Birch, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to the Guildhall for this year’s fire-themed Heritage Open Day event, where actors will bring our town’s rich history to life.

“The fire had a huge impact on the town, which can be seen to this day, and anyone coming along to this family friendly event will be able to learn more, along with seeing parts of the Guildhall’s stunning interior that are usually closed to the public.”

An interactive trail following the path of the Great Fire of Northampton through the town centre is also available by downloading the Explore Northampton app onto smartphones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Great Fire Trail’ is marked out with floor stickers and begins on St Mary's Street, opposite Castle Hill Church. From this starting point, people are guided along the trail by following narrated instructions on their phones, hearing from virtual characters who tell stories about the fire along the way.

The trail covers just under a mile and taking around 30 minutes to complete. Look out for the five educational boards complementing the trail, located around All Saints’ Church on Mercers Row and Wood Hill.

Visitors can also enjoy a bonus 'Great Fire' guided walking tour delivered by local historian Ruth Thomas on the 13th September. The walk lasts for 90 minutes and is limited to 20 places. Secure your place by completing the booking form on the town council’s website:

www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/historyofgreatfirehods

The History of the Great Fire event is part of Heritage Open Days, a national festival of free events taking place at historical venues across the county between 12 – 21st September and coordinated locally by West Northamptonshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s national theme is architecture, so anyone visiting the Guildhall on the 13th is invited to vote for their favourite Northampton building. A family heritage trail will be available on the day too, so kids and parents can learn more about the history of the town’s iconic building.

Visit Discover Northamptonshire’s website to find out more about other Heritage Open Days events happening in the area, including the popular Heritage Buses timetable.