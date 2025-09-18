Histories of Northamptonshire brings 150 million years of stories to life at Northampton Museum & Art Gallery

Opening on Saturday, September 20 and running until February 8, 2026, the exhibition takes visitors on a fascinating journey through 150 million years of the county’s past.

From prehistoric fossils to modern innovations, 100 remarkable objects have been handpicked to tell the stories of the people, industries and events that shaped Northamptonshire’s cultural, social and economic heritage.

This unique exhibition has been developed with the help of 51 guest curators from across the county - including historians, collectors, and community groups – who have worked alongside the museum team to select objects and craft narratives that reflect the diverse voices of Northamptonshire.

Alongside the exhibition, visitors and residents can enjoy:

A 100-episode podcast series, hosted by broadcaster John Griff, uncovering the hidden stories and secrets behind each object.

The Histories of Northamptonshire website, featuring an interactive timeline and opportunities for the public to contribute their own stories.

The Explore Northampton app, turning phones into personal history guides with audio tours, augmented reality experiences, and trails across the county.

Beyond the 100, a county-wide programme of displays in museums, libraries and community venues, linking local treasures back to the exhibition.

Talks, workshops, and live demonstrations, led by guest curators and experts, giving people the chance to dive deeper into Northamptonshire’s heritage.

A beautifully illustrated companion book, featuring all 100 objects with stunning photography and stories, available to buy from the museum gift shop for £9.99.

Cllr James Petter, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “Histories of Northamptonshire is an extraordinary celebration of the stories, people and places that define our county.

“By working with communities and curators from every corner of Northamptonshire, this project ensures our heritage is shared in a way that is inclusive, engaging and truly reflective of the county we call home. I’d encourage everyone to visit the museum between 20 September and 22 February 2026 to experience it for themselves.”

The project is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England. For more information and to explore the full events programme, visit the museum website.

Liz Johnson, Midlands Area Director at Arts Council England, said: “Northamptonshire boasts a vibrant and varied history. This new exhibition captures 100 objects handpicked by community groups, collectors and historians to tell the stories of the people, industries and events which shaped the county’s cultural, economic and social heritage.