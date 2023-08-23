News you can trust since 1931
Historic Holdenby House to open its doors one last time this year

The iconic Holdenby House, cornerstone of Northamptonshires rich heritage is set to open its doors to the public one last time this year.A testimony to time and a reflection of our forebearers, this historic landmark has witnessed countless chapters of history and has stood a silent guardian of the past.
By Kerry BateContributor
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read

This year on Monday 28th August 2023, visitors will have a final opportunity to step back in time and immerse themselves in a bygone era. Walking through rooms of Holdenby House the can appreciate the craftsmanship, architecture and stories that make the house and gardens an integral piece of Northamptonshire’s historical tapestry.

As well as the house being open, visitors can enjoy wandering around the Grade I Gardens that were built to entertain Queen Elizabeth along with King Charles walk where the King took his daily walks whilst imprisoned.

You can admire the Icarus Falconry magnificent collection of Eagles, Falcons, Hawks, Owls and Vultures, watch flying displays on the lawns, you can also enjoy meeting Norma the Hedgehog or Roxy the Fox and other members of English Wildlife menagerie

Holdenby House FrontHoldenby House Front
The Old Stabeyard tearoom will be serving their award-winning cakes.

“This isn’t just an opportunity to explore a house, it’s an invitation to relive history” says Kerry Bate, Business Manager for Holdenby House. “We hope that families near and far will join us in celebrating the timeless beauty and significance of Holdenby House one last time this year”

Visitors can book their tickets in advance or pay on the gate: www.holdenby.com

OPENING HOURSSaturday 26th August- ClosedSunday 27th August – Normal opening hours for the Gardens and Falconry; 11-4pmMonday 28th August – Gardens and Falconry open from 11-4pm along with Holdenby House open from 12-3pm (Last entry to house 2.30pm)

Entrance HallEntrance Hall
For more information contact:

[email protected]

01604 770074

