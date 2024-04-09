Hilarious new play King Arthur comes to Royal & Derngate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Le Navet Bete, one of the UK's leading touring physical comedy theatre companies, brings its brand new laugh-out-loud show King Arthur to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Thursday 25 to Saturday 27 April, as part of its UK tour.

Camelot is in trouble. King Arthur knows that if he doesn’t turn things around, this civilisation will be forgotten, and be known as nothing more than a rather dull time in British history. But when three hapless squires approach him about changing that legacy... a legend is born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teaming up with one of UK theatre’s best comedy writers and directors John Nicholson (Peepolykus), award-winning funny men Le Navet Bete (The Three Musketeers, Treasure Island, Dracula: The Bloody Truth) are back with a brand-new laugh-out-loud show for theatre. A comedy for the whole family, this hilarious retelling of the Arthurian legends will have audiences crying with laughter and becoming part of the legend themselves.

Le Navet Bete's King Arthur. Photo by Craig Fuller

Since forming in 2008 Le Navet Bete have produced fifteen critically acclaimed shows with both indoor and outdoor productions including Serendipity, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Dick Tracy, Robin Hood and His Merry Men and The Three Musketeers. Many of these shows still tour the UK and Internationally with the company also playing outdoor events from the circus fields at Glastonbury Festival and the beautiful gardens of the Herrenhausen Palace in Hanover, Germany, to the picturesque Plaza de Armas in Morelia, Mexico, and high up on the side of the Rock of Gibraltar.

Al Dunn, Co-Founder of Le Navet Bete said “Making accessible work has been at the centre of our ethos right from the very beginning. It’s our mission to create and tour hilarious, physical and totally accessible comedy theatre using creative and engaging storytelling for absolutely everyone from four to one hundred and four! We can’t wait to share the Story of King Arthur to audiences across the UK this year in true ridiculously outrageous Le Navet Bete style, placing physical theatre, fooling and slapstick at the heart of every show.”

King Arthur takes to the Royal stage from Thursday 25 to Saturday 27 April at 7.30pm, with a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday. Tickets – priced from £17* – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk. The show is suitable for ages 7 and upwards.