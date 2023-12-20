Hilarious comedy The Frogs to premiere in Northampton in January

Rehearsals are underway for The Frogs, Spymonkey’s tragically funny attempt to pull off a classic comedy. The show takes to the Royal stage next month as part of Royal & Derngate’s Made in Northampton season.

Royal & Derngate are delighted to be collaborating again with leading comedy theatre company Spymonkey for their latest co-production, The Frogs, which premieres at the venue from Friday 19 January to Saturday 3 February.

This hilarious production is the result of long term development process between Spymonkey and Royal & Derngate, and follows on from previous successful collaborations including The Complete Deaths of Shakespeare and Oedipussy.

Spymonkey’s Toby Park and Aitor Basauri are at the end of the road. The other Spymonkeys have taken themselves off to a better place, and they’re about to call it a day. To their rescue rides mega-rich philanthropist Patty Getty and her theatrically ambitious niece Jacoba with an offer they can’t refuse! But does this beleaguered comedy duo have what it takes to perform the classic Greek comedy The Frogs at Patty’s legendary amphitheatre in Hollywood?

Spymonkey in rehearsal for The Frogs. Photo by Manuel Harlan

Shot through with Spymonkey’s uniquely surreal comedy, The Frogs is a delirious trip through Greek theatre, a monster-filled Underworld and classic vaudeville double acts, promising more existential angst than Clash of the Titans and more bronzed oiled torsos than Waiting For Godot. Oh, and there’s a jumping chorus of tap-dancing frogs!

Reimagined by Carl Grose (Oedipussy, Grinning Man) and Spymonkey, with massive apologies to Aristophanes, The Frogs is directed by Joyce Henderson, who recently did the comedy direction for Bleak Expectations, and has gloriously silly, inventive design by Spymonkey’s designer Lucy Bradridge. The Frogs is performed by Toby Park, Aitour Basouri and Jacoba Williams, along with a community ensemble of local tap dancers.

Spymonkey’s The Frogs can be seen at Royal & Derngate from Friday 19 January to Saturday 3 February. Tickets are priced from £15*. Concessions are available including £10 tickets for 16 to 25 year olds and students. The production is suitable for anyone aged 12 and upwards. For times or to book, call Box Office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk. The run includes two integrated BSL performances, as well as audio-described and captioned performances.

Spymonkey’s The Frogs is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.