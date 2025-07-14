High Wycombe's Big Weekend-er returns this weekend

This weekend (19th and 20th July) Eden Shopping Centre will host the Big Weekend-er, which is set to be High Wycombe’s biggest family event of the summer, with a host of fun activities over the two days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the fun line-up of activities and entertainment, the shopping centre has announced there will be appearances from some of the kids’ favourite characters over the weekend. Bluey enjoyed it so much last year that she is coming back for more on Sunday 20th, plus, Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse will be making her first guest appearance at Eden on the Saturday.

The entertainment doesn’t stop there! Also added to the line-up are some amazing tribute acts. There will be a Sabrina Carpenter and a Chappel Roan tribute appearing. Joining them on the Saturday’s run of show will be a Taylor Swift tribute act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be live music in collaboration with Catch22 Jams on top of roaming entertainment, an Xbox party bus, and the centre’s very own mini skate park.

The Big Weekend-er

All the family can get in on the fun, with chances to win 100’s of amazing prizes on a selection of fun games, with all proceeds going to Eden’s chosen charity Heart of Bucks.

There will also be a variety of workshops hosted by retailers, including Lush and Sostrene Grene. Further retailers from across Eden will be joining in the fun on the mall, including the soon to open Carnival Golf and Games, Clip ‘n’ Climb, Hollywood Bowl, Starbucks, Taco Bell and more.

For those that enjoy a little retail therapy, many of Eden’s retailers, eateries and entertainment spots are offering some unbeatable Big Weekend-er discounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can expect exclusive discounts from over 30 retailers including Adorn Beauty, Burger Daddy, F.Hinds, K1 Barbers, Lush, Mooboo Skechers, Starbucks, Teamsport and more. For full details of the discounts available over the weekend, shoppers can collect their Big Weekend-er voucher booklet from Customer Services throughout the weekend.

Rebecca Gomme, Eden Shopping Centre’s Marketing Manager, said:“We are almost ready for The Big Weekend-er. The past three years of Big Day Out have proven to be hugely popular for families across High Wycombe and we can’t wait to make a weekend of it.

“We’ve created a great line-up of entertainment with something for everyone. It promises to be a fun packed weekend that will bring the community together.”

For full line-up and appearance times for the Big Weekend-er please visit: https://www.edenshopping.co.uk/events/