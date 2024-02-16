Hermans Hermits at The Old Savoy

Formed in 1964, Manchester, England; Herman’s Hermits are, to this day, a hugely popular touring band, thrilling audiences worldwide with their unique sound and warm humour. Originally called Herman and The Hermits (this was changed to Herman’s Hermits to reflect the band as a whole) they were very much part of the teenage revolution taking place in Modern Britain. With this in mind, Producer Mickie Most saw the massive potential of the band and took them under his wing… they charted later that year with the multi-million selling No.1 Hit “I’m Into Something Good”.