Hermans Hermits at The Old Savoy
Formed in 1964, Manchester, England; Herman’s Hermits are, to this day, a hugely popular touring band, thrilling audiences worldwide with their unique sound and warm humour. Originally called Herman and The Hermits (this was changed to Herman’s Hermits to reflect the band as a whole) they were very much part of the teenage revolution taking place in Modern Britain. With this in mind, Producer Mickie Most saw the massive potential of the band and took them under his wing… they charted later that year with the multi-million selling No.1 Hit “I’m Into Something Good”.
With 23 hit records, selling over 80 Million copies, Multi-Million streams and downloads, hugely successful tours in the UK, America, Australia, Europe and the wider world, they still rank as one of the most successful popular music acts the UK has ever produced.
In addition to chart success, Herman’s Hermits have starred in three films, countless TV appearances worldwide including, “The Royal Variety Performance” and in the USA “The Ed Sullivan Show”… 5 times! All of which have contributed to the longevity and continued success of Herman’s Hermits.