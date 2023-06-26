Heritage Open Days at Lamport Hall in Northamptonshire - and all activities are free

This will include a demonstration and workshop by Lincoln Conservation, a talk and demo by Landi textiles conservators and a book conservation demo by Bendix Library. Claire Seely Glass Design, a familiar face at our craft fairs, will also be demonstrating how to make a stained glass window with some opportunities to have a go yourself.

For families and younger visitors, we will have some hands-on crafts to enjoy as well as a Historic Legacies treasure trail and Georgian characters to meet. Hannington Vintage Tractor Club will be providing demos throughout the day in the Museum of Rural Life. Also outside will be the chance to try croquet on the lawn with Northampton Croquet, watch the Morris dancers perform or try your hand at horseshoe tossing. There will also be a display of over 200 artworks by Northamptonshire artists. It’s sure to be a great day and in the spirit of Heritage Open Days, all activities are free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are really proud of this event and hope to entice as many of you as possible through the doors to enjoy some wonderful experiences on your doorstep. We hear so many people say “I’ve lived here for years and never visited” so why not pop along to see what we have to offer? It gives us great pleasure to share what we have here and opening for free is a great way of doing that.

Lamport Hall and gardens