Heritage Open Days - All Saints Church Brixworth

Join The Friends of All Saints Church Brixworth on 14th September for one of our free guided tours, a unique opportunity to explore this architectural masterpiece, nestled in the heart of Brixworth, a village rich in history.

Imagine stepping back in time, to an era when Roman Britain was a distant memory, and the dawn of the Anglo-Saxon age was just beginning to break. It was in this historical interlude that the foundations of Brixworth’s Parish Church were laid. Today, it stands proudly, a testament to over 1300 years of unwavering devotion and one of the largest surviving Anglo-Saxon edifice in all England.

As you walk through its sacred halls, every corner seems to whisper secrets from its storied past. The walls, constructed from local stones and fragments of a Roman villas bear witness to centuries of transformation and pilgrimages. To the east, you will find the enigmatic remains of a ring crypt, a silent guardian of ancient rites and rituals, and to the west a rare example of an external stair-turret.

Why not join us for a free guided tour of the Church and then possible extend your stay to Brixworth to participate in an organised Brixworth Heritage Trail? The walking tour, starting from the Church will take around 60 minutes, allowing you to delve into the heritage of the village and possibly build up an appetite for some homemade cakes and refreshments which will be available to purchase during your visit. Prepared and served by The Friends of All Saints Church, in the nearby Heritage Centre. We will also be organising a children’s scavenger hunt inside the Church and grounds to keep everyone entertained on the day.

To book your free ticket head to the events page of our website https://www.friendsofbrixworthchurch.org.uk/news-events/