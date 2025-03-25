Here comes the perfect tribute to Beatles legend
The George Harrison Project, the ultimate live music tribute to George Harrison, celebrates his best-loved hits from The Beatles, his solo career, and The Traveling Wilburys.
Alongside John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Harrison helped The Beatles become the best-selling music act of all time with 600 million units shifted worldwide. After the Liverpudlian four-piece called time on Beatlemania, the songwriter formed The Traveling Wilburys, a supergroup featuring Bob Dylan, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty.
Harrison, who died in 2001, also enjoyed a successful solo career, releasing 12 studio albums, including Living In The Material World, Cloud Nine, Brainwashed and the classic triple album All Things Must Pass.
These talented performers authentically recreate some of George’s best loved hits, earning rave reviews wherever they go. The hit-packed show includes well-loved songs such as All Things Must Pass, While My Guitar Gently Weeps, Something, Here Comes The Sun, Blow Away, Handle With Care, Taxman, My Sweet Lord, Got My Mind Set On You, and many more!
This is a popular show, including video footage and interesting facts about George and his music, and is suitable for all ages.
Tickets for the 4 April performance, at The Old Savoy, which starts at 7:30pm, cost £25 and can be purchased by visiting www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01604 491005.