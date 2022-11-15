Help Eve celebrate their 40th anniversary at their black tie gala dinner in Northampton

eve’s story started in Northampton 40 years ago, when they were first established as Nene Valley Christian Family Refuge to provide refuge and support to women experiencing all types of domestic abuse.

Since then, they have helped over 12,000 women heal and recover – an achievement most worthy of celebrating.

eve has grown from offering refuge to delivering a wide range of services. They provide community support, dedicated work with children and young people, a Silent Solutions helpline, training, and Evolve, their behaviour change programme for perpetrators of abuse. With eve’s support, the most vulnerable women and children overcome the challenges and trauma they have experienced, to live a safe and empowered life.

eve

Leona said, “I owe my life to eve. They opened their arms to me, made me feel safe and looked after me. I had been isolated for so long I really thought that everyone hated me. I was scared. Thanks to eve, I’m now in a much better place and thanks to the court order they helped me to get, I know me and my children are safe.”

eve has seen need increase significantly in the last three year, with almost double the number of people accessing their services since Covid.

Christine Morgan, CEO of eve, said, “We’re needed now more than ever before in our 40 years. Not only do we have more women like Leona who need our support, their needs are more complex. Our 40th anniversary not only allows us to celebrate our past achievements, but raise awareness and money to ensure we’re here for the next 12,000 women who need us.”