Help banish the January blues with a three-day Wellbeing Festival at Delapré Abbey in Northampton

Northamptonshire Sport and Delapré Abbey are teaming up to deliver another Wellbeing Festival after last year’s success. This year the festival will be running from Friday 20th January to Sunday 22nd January and contains a whole host of activities and talks for everyone at any stage in life to enjoy. There will be everything from Sound Therapy and Pilates to Nordic Walking and talks on sleep, chronic pain or menopause.

Gabrielle Deere, Strategic Director – Business Development & Commercial, Northamptonshire Sport said: “This year we are excited to bring back the Wellbeing Festival to help people unwind and reset after the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Delapré Abbey as the backdrop, we’re hoping to help people uncover new ways to relax and improve both physical and mental health in ways they may not have thought about before. These sessions are perfect for beginners and those wanting to give something new a go. The talks offer something for most people whether it is using arts & crafts to unwind or to learn something new. There is even something for kids!”

Photo courtesy Kirsty Edmonds

The programme:

Classes and activities:• Seated Yoga, in the Abbey’s Library. Friday 20th & Sunday 22nd, 9:30am-10:15am. £6 / £4 if referred by a Social Prescribing Link Worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Nordic Walking, in the Coach House. Friday 20th, 10am-11am, Saturday 21st, 10:30am-11:30am & 2pm-3pm, Sunday 22nd 10:30am-11:30am. £5.

• Pilates, in the Abbey’s Library. Saturday 21st, 9:30am-10:15am. £6 / £4 if referred by a Social Prescribing Link Worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Gong Bath, in the Abbey’s Library. Friday 20th, 2pm-2:45pm. £7 / £5 if referred by a Social Prescribing Link Worker.

• Walk and Talk in the Abbey grounds. Friday 20th, Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd January at 10:30am. Free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Arts and Crafts in the Coach House. Saturday 21st January, 11am and 2pm, Sunday 22nd January, 10:30am. £2.50.

• Clubbercise, in the Abbey’s Library. Saturday 21st, 11:30am-12:15pm. £6 / £4 if referred by a Social Prescribing Link Worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Zumba, in the Abbey’s Library. Saturday 21st, 1pm-1:45pm. £6 / £4 if referred by a Social Prescribing Link Worker.

• Beginner’s Boxing Class for ages 7-13 in the Abbey’s Coach House. Sunday 22nd September, 9:30am-10:15am. £3 / £2 if referred by a Social Prescribing Link Worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Couch to 5k, in the Abbey’s grounds. Sunday 22nd: 10am-11am. £20 / £10 if referred by a Social Prescribing Link Worker (10-week programme).

TalksAll talks are free and taking place in the Drawing Room unless otherwise stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Chronic Pain: Friday 20th January, 10am-11am.

• Sleep: Friday 20th January, 11:30am-12:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Using creativity, crafting and the arts to support your mental health and wellbeing, in the Coach House. Friday 20th January, 2pm-4pm.

• Keys to unlock your Happier Self: Friday 20th January, 2pm-4pm, Sunday 22nd January, 10am-12noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Boosting your mood during winter: Saturday 21st January, 11:30am-1:30pm.

• The Journey, a talk by SPACE: Saturday 21st January, 10am-12noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Menopause: Saturday 21st January, 2pm-3pm.

This festival is part of Delapré Wellbeing, a wellbeing hub designed to empower people across the county to take control over their health and wellbeing through cultural experiences, events, classes and more. Crucially, all activities the hub hosts are suggested, designed, and led by members of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delapré Wellbeing was one of 37 projects from across the country to receive funding from the Thriving Communities Fund. The fund was set up to support communities to address the issues that they face as a result of Covid-19.

This Wellbeing Festival has been programmed by Northamptonshire Sport and the Abbey, partnering with Space2Talk, Aligned Pilates, Action for Happiness, Curvy Asanas, Mandala Moon Therapies, Clubbercise Northampton, The Curator-Educator, IAPT Talking Therapies Northants, and the Frank Bruno Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad