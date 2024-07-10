Heart of the Shires Street Food Festival - this Saturday

Fab food

Savour the date: This Saturday - 13th July, it’s the very first Heart of the Shires Street Food Festival with All Things Street.

🎉🔥 Join us for our Street Food Festival! 🔥🎉

Admission: Free – and there is Free parking too!

Get ready for a sizzling good time at Heart of the Shires where the best grill masters gather to showcase their mouthwatering creations. Whether you’re a fan of smoky ribs, juicy burgers, or tangy pulled pork, perfect pizza or delicious desserts we’ve got something to satisfy every craving.

Great food - great times

What to Expect: Delicious Food: Indulge in a variety of dishes from local vendors plus fully licensed bars.

Don’t miss out on this celebration of all things food. Bring your friends and family (we also welcome well behaved dogs) for a day of fantastic food, great music and unforgettable fun. 11am to 6pm. See you there!

No library or stock photos here either – straight from the grills and the skills of our fantastic foodies that will be at the event. Looks amazing doesn’t it?! It all starts at 11am on the 13th July, we can’t wait, can you?