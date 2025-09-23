Heart of the Shires hosts Something Hay-mazing!

Scarecrows at Heart of the Shires

Scarecrows will be taking over at Heart of the Shires this weekend as a number of Frayboggards, Worricows, Tattie Bogles and Gallybaggers will be found around the historic site. The event, over the Friday, Saturday and Sunday is completely free. Caw!

Need a hat full of straw, a bucket full of fun and the chance to win an amazing Autumn hamper? With incredible ideas and scarecrows stuffed to the brim, our retailers are battling to be voted the best scarecrow maker… but only you can decide. Simply pick up a voting form (from The Plant Barn) and choose your favourite. All entries will go into a prize draw and the first one pulled out of the straw hat will win the hamper - GOOD LUCK!

It promises to be a straw and fun-filled weekend. Heart of the Shires - just off the Hay Five!

…and There’s More

Brilliant, local artist Penny Hanby will be at The Dog Barn at Heart of the Shires, this Saturday! Specialising in pets, Penny will be displaying an amazing range of work. Come and chat with her to get your perfect pet paw-trait. The day itself, corresponds with the Heart of the Shires Scarecrow weekender. Look out for the super shop scarecrows around the site.

Hay?! So if you haven’t visited Heart of the Shires, for a while, this weekend could be the ideal time to come and see what’s new. It’s free to park, free entrance and the whole site is really dog friendly, so furry friends can come too!