Head to Salcey Forest for some half-term fun

Looking for the perfect half-term activity? Why not explore the natural wonders of your local Forestry England forest with the children for a budget-friendly family day out?

You're spoilt for choice when it comes to the nation’s forests, with lots of fun activities guaranteed to entertain your family and friends. And with the ongoing cost of living crisis still affecting us all, the good news is children can have a good time without breaking the bank. To make the most of the late spring weather, here is Forestry England’s list of low-cost, family-friendly activities and fun things to do!

1. Stick Man family adventure trails

This half-term, families can have a magical woodland adventure with Stick Man, the beloved character from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's popular book. The specially designed activity trails, invite young explorers to help Stick Man find his way back to the family tree.

Two children exploring a woodland.

Along the route, children can enjoy nine interactive activity stations and six spotter panels, where they'll build with sticks, learn about forest wildlife, and discover the wonders of woodland birds and their nests. For just £4, families can buy an activity pack including materials to create their own Stick Man and a special passport to collect stamps during their forest adventure. The activity pack provides hours of entertainment, making it excellent value for money.

Cost: £4 per activity pack. Parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

2. Join Wallace and Gromit for the ultimate forest walkies

Crack crossword clues with Wallace and Gromit this half-term and be in with the chance of winning an amazing dog-friendly holiday. Forest Walkies with Wallace & Gromit trail is packed with games and challenges designed for your family and your dog to tackle. Simply use the free OS Maps app to follow the route and discover a series of panels, each featuring a different dog-tastic activity and a crossword clue to solve.

A family enjoying a forest bike ride.

Download the route on OS Maps before you leave and pick up your Forest Walkies with Wallace & Gromit pack before you set off. It’s filled with tips, activities, and more ideas to make your adventure unforgettable!

Cost: App: Free. £5 per Forest Walkies pack plus parking charges. Free parking for members.

3. Go on a family bike ride

Salcey Forest is the perfect destination for a family cycle this half-term. Discover green spaces, dedicated cycling trails and beginner mountain bike routes perfect for starting your children on their cycling journey. So, grab your helmet and head out for a beautiful cycle ride.

Two young children standing by a Stick Man activity trail panel.

Cost: Free, bike hire charges and parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

4. Disc golf

Disc golf offers a fantastic way to get your teens and tweens away from screens and into the forest this half-term. Players take aim and throw frisbee-style discs at fixed targets throughout the woodland course. Just like traditional golf, the player who completes the course with the fewest goes wins! It's cheap, fun, and lets you enjoy the outdoors while playing against friends and family.

Cost: £3.50 per disc or £12 for 4 discs. Parking charges may apply. Members pay £3 per disc or £10 for 4 discs.

5. Find a walking trail

Salcey Forest is packed full of walking routes for you and your family to explore. From spectacular hikes to quiet paths and short play trails for younger family members, you're never far from a great walk. Why not pack a picnic?

Cost: Free, parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

6. Wildlife spotting adventure

Turn your family walk into an exciting wildlife hunt! The nation's forests are home to amazing creatures from tiny mini-beasts to majestic roe deer. Download Forestry England's free spotter sheet to help children track and record their discoveries. This easy, cost-free activity brings nature to life and creates lasting memories for the whole family.

Cost: Free, parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

7. Play in the forest

Get the whole family involved this half term as you scramble, slide and swing your way around Salcey Forest! From the multiple play areas close in proximity to the the visitor centre, to natural play in the wider forest, our amazing play areas are great for kids and adults alike to burn off some steam.

Cost: Free, parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

With adventurous play areas, safe off-road family cycling, activity trails and beautiful picnic areas, the nation’s forests offer a fantastic family day out.