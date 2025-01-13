Have you got what it takes to win Northampton's Got Talent?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Registration for Northampton's Got Talent, opens this friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northampton's Got Talent team are seeking individuals and groups of all ages to sign up for the county's answer to Britain's Got Talent.

The competition is produced by the organiser of local events Northampton Music Festival, The Northamptonshire Local Music Awards and previously Northampton's Rising Star, Tommy Gardner. The event is also produced by Andrzej Mialkowski who is the organiser of Strictly Northampton and founder and director of Step By Step Dance School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All acts will be considered, including dancers, jugglers, actors, twirlers, dancing dogs, gymnasts and magicians.

Northampton's Got Talent 2025

Organiser, Tommy Gardner said "I am thrilled to be able to organise Northampton's Got Talent alongside the legendary Andrzej Mialkowski. This town is absolutely filled with talented individuals and groups and this competition will be a fantastic platform to showcase some of those talents."

Acts can enter by registering online on the Northampton's Got Talent website from Friday 17th January at 09:00 AM. www.northamptonsgottalent.co.uk

Auditions are scheduled to take place in the coming months where a soon-to-be-announced Judging Panel will shortlist acts to go forward to a Grand Final to be held at a local theatre in May.