Have an egg-cellent Easter at Delapré Abbey...here's everything you need to know

Hop along to Delapré Abbey to take part in their popular Easter Eggstravaganza from Friday 7th until Monday 10th April (10am-4pm). Eight decorated eggs will be hidden in the Walled Garden for participants to find and match on their bingo cards to win a chocolate prize! Grown-ups and little ones alike can participate in craft activities, lawn games, seed planting (with Groundwork Northamptonshire) and more.

Brackmills BID is proudly supporting this event, purchasing all the chocolate prizes for the Abbey and supporting the Abbey’s Charitable Trust. There will also be a collection for Northampton Hope Centre at this event so please make sure to bring any donations on the day. Tickets cost just £2.50 per child and can be purchased at delapreabbey.org.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the historic house will be open on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday from 11am until 4pm, showcasing 900 years of history. Pop in and discover Northampton’s turbulent past as you tour the beautifully restored rooms. Tickets cost £8 per adult. Under 18s and annual pass holders go free.

Delapré Abbey's Easter Eggstravaganza

If you fancy something to eat and drink, Easter Sunday sees the return of The Orangery’s popular Sunday roasts. To make a reservation contact the team on 01604 866703 or email [email protected]

Other activities happening at the popular historic house over the Easter period include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• New for this year, Spring Wreath Making Workshops for adults will be taking place on Tuesday 28th March, Monday 3rd and Tuesday 4th April. Time slots are available at 10am and 2pm. The Abbey is also hosting a special Spring Wreath Making Workshop for children at 10am on Sunday 2nd April. During these sessions you will learn the art of making a wreath from scratch using natural materials sourced from the grounds of Delapré Abbey.

• After the success of the Stable Yard in February, a second sale is happening on Sunday 2nd April (10am-2pm). Pick up unique vintage and antique homeware. All funds raised will go towards the Stable Block Project to restore and repurpose the 19th Century Stables.

• Preacher the Storyteller will be at the Abbey on Wednesday 12th April, inviting the public to enjoy Egg Hunt: Legend of Candor the Last Dragon. This storytelling adventure is accompanied by games, dancing, prizes and goodie bags.

Barbara Brinklow, Engagement & Volunteer Manager at Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, said, “We are excited to welcome families back to this year’s Easter Eggstravaganza. There’s lots happening this year! Families can enjoy spending time together finding the hidden eggs, and take part in games, archery, crafts in our Coach House and seed planting in the greenhouses. We’ll also be in the 19th century stables where you can find out more about the restoration project and share what you’d like to see in this space. It promises to be a fun day out for all ages!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delapré Abbey first opened its doors to the public in 2018 to showcase its turbulent 900-year history to visitors of all ages. The Urban Country House has had many lives as a Cluniac nunnery and a stately home before becoming the home of the Northamptonshire Records Society and now as a place to enjoy a day out with the family and enjoy award-winning food and drink at The Orangery café and Hibiscus.